Appeals court upholds conviction for man serving sentence for narcotics dealing

QUEENSBURY — A state appeals court has upheld the convictions and sentence for a man who sold illegal narcotics in Warren County, District Attorney Jason Carusone announced on Monday.
The Appellate Division of State Supreme Court on Thursday rejected Brent C. King’s claims that there were procedural errors that led to him pleading guilty.
King, a three-time felon, is serving a prison sentence for two felony drug convictions in Warren County that stemmed from the sale and possession of crack cocaine.
King, a Schenectady resident, pleaded guilty to counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance in connection with two arrests in Queensbury in a matter of months, according to a news release.
King pleaded guilty in August 2017 to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance after an arrest at a Queensbury motel in May 2016. He was sentenced to 4 years in state prison.
The following month, he pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance for a crack cocaine sale last year in Queensbury. He was sentenced to 6 years in prison followed by 3 years on parole, to be served consecutively to the other sentence.
King appealed, claiming that his waiver of indictment is invalid because the document did not specify the approximate time of when his offense took place. The appeals court ruled that King was adequately informed about what waiving indictment meant and did not raise this issue. In addition, the court said: “it has been held that the omission of such nonelemental factual information does not amount to a jurisdictional defect.”
King had previously been convicted of felony conspiracy for his role in the 2007 shooting of a man at the John Burke Apartments over a drug debt. A resident was seriously hurt after being shot by one of King’s acquaintances.
