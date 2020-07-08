Appeals court upholds burglary conviction

QUEENSBURY — An appeals court has upheld the conviction of a Glens Falls man who was sentenced to state prison for a home burglary.
Jesus Pizarro, 47, was sentenced in January 2018 to 6 years in prison followed by 5 years on parole after admitting in Warren County Court to stealing money and jewelry from a Glens Falls home on July 10, 2017.
Pizarro appealed his conviction to the Appellate Division, Third Department on a variety of grounds, including that the state’s new discovery laws, which took effect this January, should apply to his case retroactively. He also said that Judge John Hall unfairly denied his motion to withdraw his plea before sentencing.
Five days after he pleaded guilty, prosecutors provided him with a report from the State Police Forensic Investigation Center that concluded his DNA was not found on the inside of the window frame of the home that was burglarized.
The court ruled that this evidence favorable to the defendant does not negate or place in doubt his criminal acts, according to the ruling.
The justices said Pizarro was advised two weeks before the hearing that numerous items were sent to the center for analysis and that prosecutors would provide copies of any results upon receipt.
“Despite being aware of the pending report from the center, the defendant pleaded guilty,” the justices wrote.
The justices also said that, even if the new rules regarding evidence were retroactively applied, this alleged violation did not materially affect Pizarro’s decision to plead guilty
In a news release, Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone said a concerned citizen alerted Glens Falls police officers to suspicious activity at the home, which led to the arrest. He praised the work of the officers for their quick response and capture of the suspect.
Pizarro has a lengthy record with four separate state prison sentences since the 1990s for theft-related and drug-related convictions from the Syracuse and Troy areas.
Authorities said he was in the Glens Falls area after meeting a woman and staying with her, following his release in March 2017 from the Great Meadow Correctional facility.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.