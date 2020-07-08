Appeals court upholds burglary conviction

QUEENSBURY — An appeals court has upheld the conviction of a Glens Falls man who was sentenced to state prison for a home burglary.

Jesus Pizarro, 47, was sentenced in January 2018 to 6 years in prison followed by 5 years on parole after admitting in Warren County Court to stealing money and jewelry from a Glens Falls home on July 10, 2017.

Pizarro appealed his conviction to the Appellate Division, Third Department on a variety of grounds, including that the state’s new discovery laws, which took effect this January, should apply to his case retroactively. He also said that Judge John Hall unfairly denied his motion to withdraw his plea before sentencing.

Five days after he pleaded guilty, prosecutors provided him with a report from the State Police Forensic Investigation Center that concluded his DNA was not found on the inside of the window frame of the home that was burglarized.

The court ruled that this evidence favorable to the defendant does not negate or place in doubt his criminal acts, according to the ruling.

The justices said Pizarro was advised two weeks before the hearing that numerous items were sent to the center for analysis and that prosecutors would provide copies of any results upon receipt.