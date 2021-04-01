Appeals court rules Warren County cannot prosecute case against former ambulance squad treasurer

Sleight claims that the allegations against his client stemmed from a split in the organization in 2012 about whether it should remain a volunteer organization or transition to a for-pay entity. Gentner supported remaining as a volunteer group, but the other side won by a slim majority.

Sleight said the case against his client was not very strong.

“The prosecution of Mr. Gentner under these circumstances was shocking. The protracted nature of this case and the stress that it brought to Mr. Gentner and his family over the years only exacerbated the injustice,” he said.

He and his client also thanked Joe Brennan, of the law firm of Brennan and White, for his assistance on the case.

Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone said when the case was sent back to his office in 2019, it was clear that there were some procedural or jurisdictional issues that needed to be resolved.

Assistant Warren County Attorney Robert Terwilliger represented Carusone’s office.

Carusone said Terwilliger attempted to make the argument that while the alleged crimes occurred in Saratoga Springs, Warren County was affected by the conduct. However, that argument was not accepted by the court.

“We have an answer now that says there’s nothing for us to prosecute,” Carusone said.

