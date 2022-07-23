Amsterdam men arrested in Saratoga Springs on drug charges

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga Springs Police have arrested two Amsterdam men on drug charges.

About 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, officers from the patrol and investigations division were working on a detail concentrating on the downtown business district. Investigator Rich Arpei and Patrol Officer Stephanie Herman observed two suspicious males, later identified as 30-year-old Depree Faulks and 22-year-old Samuel Payano, in a car in a parking lot on Caroline Street.

Police found a silver handgun in the vehicle and arrested the pair. Police seized the loaded 9mm Fratelli Tanfoglio handgun, as well as a large quantity of illegal narcotics in pill form, according to a news release.

The pills tested positive for fentanyl and methamphetamine. Police also seized over $3,500 in cash.

Both Faulks and Payano were charged with felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug-fentanyl and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine. Faulks was additionally charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance-intent to sell.

Both suspects were arraigned in Saratoga Springs City Court. Payano was sent to Saratoga County Jail on $50,000 cash bail or $150,000 bond. No bail was set for Faulks as he is currently under the supervision of the New York Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.