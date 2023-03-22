The man accused of shooting and injuring another man in the Walmart parking lot following a road rage incident was offered a plea deal of 14 years in prison on Wednesday.

Adrian Simental, 34, of Fort Edward, appeared in Warren County Court to hear the proposal, which in addition to the state prison term, included 5 years of parole in exchange for pleading guilty to two charges of the six-count charge indictment. However, Simental's lawyer, Public Defender Brian Pilatzke, indicated his client would need more time to consider the offer and the matter was adjourned until April 5.

In January, a new indictment was handed up to Warren County Court Judge Robert Smith, charging Simental with additional crimes.

He is currently charged with two felony counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon-loaded firearm, attempted assault with intent to cause serious injury with a weapon, assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon and misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree menacing.

The incident took place on Nov. 27. Simental is accused of engaging in an aggressive driving encounter near the Northway Plaza, and then following Brendan Grant's vehicle into the Walmart parking lot, where a verbal and physical confrontation ensued, according to police.

"The offer would require you to plead to count two of the indictment, which charges you with criminal possession of a weapon in the second-degree, with the understanding that you would be sentenced to a determinate term of imprisonment of 14 years to be followed by 5 years of post-release supervision. You would also be required to plead guilty to count six of the indictment charging you with assault in the second-degree, whereby you would be sentenced to a determinate term of imprisonment of seven years, to be followed by three years of post-release supervision," Judge Smith told Simental on Wednesday. "Those sentences would run concurrent to one another, meaning they would run at the same time."

The offer also would require Simental to pay restitution for any uninsured medical bills of Grant, who lives in New York City.

Simental has been held in the Warren County Jail since Nov. 29, 2022, with no bail since it was revoked by Judge Smith in January. It was originally set at $200,000 cash or $600,000 bond.

He has addresses in California and Illinois, but no ties to the area or New York state in general.