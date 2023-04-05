QUEENSBURY — The man accused of shooting another man after a road rage incident in the town of Queensbury in November 2022 rejected a plea deal of 11 to 14 years in state prison on Wednesday.

Adrian A. Simental, 34, was in Warren County Court on Wednesday in front of Judge Robert Smith to reject the deal offered to him of no less than 11 years and no more than 14 years in state prison, with an additional seven-year sentence that would run concurrent as the other sentence. The sentence would also include an order of protection for up to 22 years.

In March, Warren County District Attorney Ben Smith offered Simental 14 years in prison, with an additional 5 years of parole in exchange for pleading guilty to two charges of the six-count indictment. Simental’s lawyer, Public Defender Brian Pilatzke, indicated last month that his client would need more time to consider the offer.

The case is on for pre-trial hearings later in April and a trial is set to begin May 22, due to Simental rejecting the plea deal.

He is currently charged with two felony counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon-loaded firearm, attempted assault with intent to cause serious injury with a weapon, assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon and misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree menacing.

Simental is accused of engaging in an aggressive driving encounter on Nov. 27 near the Northway Plaza on Route 9 in Queensbury, and then following Brendan Grant’s vehicle into the Walmart parking lot, where a verbal and physical confrontation ensued, according to police.

He has been held in the Warren County Jail since Nov. 29, 2022, with no bail since it was revoked by Judge Smith in January. It was originally set at $200,000 cash or $600,000 bond.

He has addresses in California and Illinois and listed a Fort Edward address at the time of his arrest, but it has been stated previously that he has no ties to the area or New York state in general.