Alexander West parole hearing nears

LAKE GEORGE — The man convicted of killing 8-year-old Charlotte McCue after he crashed his boat while under the influence of drugs and alcohol will face the state Board of Parole next week.

Alexander West was sentenced in June 2017 to 5 to 15 years in prison after being convicted of second-degree manslaughter and other counts. West’s speedboat drove over the top of the wooden boat driven by McCue’s grandfather, Robert Knarr, on the night of July 25, 2016. West had been partying all day at Log Bay Day.

West is incarcerated at Collins Correctional Facility in Erie County. If granted parole, he could be released in April.

Former Warren County Sheriff Bud York is one of the people who has written a letter to the board saying that West’s request must “emphatically be denied.”

“How much is the life of beautiful little 8-year-old Charlotte McCue worth to you board members. Certainly no amount of money! You can’t give her back to us, and you can never take the hurt away,” York wrote.

“What you can do is to fully consider the entire actions of West, from the moment he started partying that fateful day, recklessly piloting his boat completely over the top of Charlotte McCue and her wonderful family, running away like all cowards do, and finally hiding his boat and avoiding police for the next 30-plus hours,” York continued.

York said in a follow-up interview that he believes the sentence was not long enough to begin with and West has shown no remorse.

“He’s only sorry that he got caught,” York said.

West was ultimately tracked down, thanks to an off-duty police officer, who noticed the boat pulling into a dock and West and his friends talking in hushed tones not to say anything about the incident. The officer provided a description of the boat. There was also video footage of the incident.

Knarr told WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13, The Post-Star’s news partner, that the family is “begging” the Board of Parole not to release West.

Knarr said he relives the nightmare over and over: West’s speedboat comes out of nowhere and strikes Charlotte and badly injures her mother, Courtney, who is frantically trying to perform CPR.

The boat does not stop and speeds away from the scene.

West has tried to appeal his conviction six times and did not apologize to his victims.

“This SOB couldn’t sit down and say, ‘I did this. I’m wrong,” Knarr told NewsChannel 13.

Knarr said West only recently wrote a letter to the family saying that “what happened was untimely and unfair for your family.”

The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said in a statement that West’s interview is scheduled for the week of Dec. 6, but did not provide a specific date.

The board has two weeks to make a decision. Board members must by statute take into account many factors “including statements made by victims and victims’ families, if any, as well as an individual’s criminal history, institutional accomplishments, potential to successfully reintegrate into the community, and perceived risk to public safety.”

The board also considers any recommendations from the district attorney, sentencing court and defense attorney.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

