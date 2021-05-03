Albany woman sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison for contraband arrest

FORT EDWARD — An Albany woman was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison for attempting to bring synthetic marijuana into the Washington Correctional Facility.
Shahmae Foulks, 36, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Friday to felony attempted promoting prison contraband.
She was arrested on Oct. 18 after she was caught with the contraband when trying to enter the medium-security state prison in Fort Ann.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
