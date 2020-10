BALLSTON SPA — An Albany woman has pleaded guilty to felony driving while intoxicated.

Linda C. Deitz, 43, admitted in Saratoga County Court on Wednesday that she drove drunk on West River Road on Feb. 29 at about 1 p.m.

The charge was upgraded to a felony because she had at least one previous driving while intoxicated conviction.

Deitz is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 2 at 10:30 a.m.