 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Albany woman accused of trying to smuggle pain medication into prison

FORT ANN — An Albany woman was arrested on Saturday after police said she tried to smuggle drugs into the Washington Correctional Facility.

Quadaya M. Brandon, 32, is accused of attempting to enter the state-run medium-security prison in Fort Ann with about 98 buprenorphine strips.

Buprenorphine is a type of pain medication.

Brandon was charged with felony counts of first-degree introducing dangerous contraband and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

She was sent to Washington County Jail to await arraignment.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Disney vaccine mandate for Florida workers halted after new state laws take effect

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News