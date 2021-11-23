Albany woman accused of trying to smuggle pain medication into prison

FORT ANN — An Albany woman was arrested on Saturday after police said she tried to smuggle drugs into the Washington Correctional Facility.
Quadaya M. Brandon, 32, is accused of attempting to enter the state-run medium-security prison in Fort Ann with about 98 buprenorphine strips.
Buprenorphine is a type of pain medication.
Brandon was charged with felony counts of first-degree introducing dangerous contraband and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.
She was sent to Washington County Jail to await arraignment.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.