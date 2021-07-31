 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Albany man set to receive 2 years in prison for cocaine possession
0 comments

Albany man set to receive 2 years in prison for cocaine possession

{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD — An Albany man is expected to receive 2 years in state prison after admitting to possessing cocaine.

Saul Chavez, 32, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on July 23 to felony third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Chavez was a passenger in a car stopped on Feb. 20 on Poultney Street in Whitehall for following another vehicle too closely. He was found to have two bags of cocaine — one weighing about 29 grams and the other weighing 3 grams, court documents showed.

He was charged with two felony drug counts but pleaded guilty to one in satisfaction of the charges.

Chavez is also expected to receive 2 years of post-release supervision when sentenced on Sept. 2.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America is running out of lifeguards

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News