Albany man sentenced to 2 years in prison for possessing drugs during Moreau traffic stop

MOREAU — An Albany man was sentenced on Monday to 2 years in prison after admitting to possessing drugs during a traffic stop in Moreau last year.

Anthony E. Pinkney, 40, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Monday to a felony count of fifth-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Pinkney was one of two men who were arrested after they were pulled over on the Northway on Dec. 7, 2021 shortly after 4 p.m. State police said they found a digital scale with powder cocaine on it inside the vehicle.

Pinkney was also sentenced to 2 years of post-release supervision following his release from prison.

