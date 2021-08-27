Albany man sentenced for stealing construction equipment from Gansevoort dealer

BALLSTON SPA — An Albany man has been sentenced to 3 to 6 years in prison for stealing construction equipment.
Steven Lawless, 63, was arrested in April after state police said he stole a 2016 Bobcat track loader, a 2014 GAC flatbed trailer and a rock bucket excavator from the Bobcat dealership in Gansevoort.
Lawless pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court in May to felony second-degree attempted grand larceny. He was sentenced on Aug. 17.
His co-defendant, 57-year-old Delmar resident Frank Markus, also pleaded guilty in the case and received the same sentence.
