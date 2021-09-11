Albany man receives 2 years in prison for possessing cocaine

FORT EDWARD — An Albany man was sentenced to 2 years in state prison for possessing cocaine.
Saul Chavez, 32, was a passenger in a car stopped on Feb. 20 on Poultney Street in Whitehall for following another vehicle too closely. He was found to have two bags of cocaine — one weighing about 29 grams and the other weighing 3 grams, court documents showed.
Chavez had pleaded guilty in July to felony third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
He also received 2 years of post-release supervision at his Sept. 2 sentencing.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
