Albany man indicted on manslaughter in fatal shooting at Motel Cambridge

Keith Libertucci

CAMBRIDGE — The Albany man accused of killing another man at a Cambridge motel last August told police he had been drinking alcohol and smoking cannabis before handling the gun.

A Washington County grand jury has indicted Keith Libertucci, 66, on one count of felony second-degree manslaughter.

Police said Libertucci recklessly caused the death of 46-year-old James D. May on Aug. 28.

Cambridge-Greenwich police were called to Motel Cambridge at 51 South Park St. in the village of Cambridge at about 10 p.m.

Libertucci was showing another man his shotgun when it accidentally discharged when he went to put the gun down. May was shot in the chest, killing him.

Libertucci told police that he had been drinking and smoking cannabis throughout the day.

May was considering purchasing the gun.

Libertucci loaded the weapon and was showing May how to use it, when it discharged, according to court documents.

Libertucci was arraigned in Washington County Court and returned to Washington County Jail, where he is being held for lack of bail of $25,000 cash, $50,000 partially secured bond or $75,000 bond.

At the time of his arrest, Libertucci was a custodian at Cambridge Central School. Superintendent of Schools Douglas Silvernell said in an email that Libertucci is no longer employed there.

Second-degree manslaughter carries a minimum penalty of 1 to 3 years in prison and a maximum sentence of 5 to 15 years if convicted.

The case is being handled by the Cambridge-Greenwich Police Department and New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Michael Goot is night and weekend editor of The Post-Star. Reach him at 518-742-3320. 

