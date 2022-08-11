 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Albany man gets prison time for having drugs during Wilton traffic stop

  • 0

WILTON — An Albany man was sentenced on Thursday to 1 to 3 years in prison for possessing drugs during a traffic stop last year.

Amier K. Grant, 31, had pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court in February to felony third-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Grant was arrested on March 23 after he was pulled over in the northbound lane of the Northway in Wilton.

A trooper smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A subsequent search found cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to police.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Swiss Army airlifts water to animals that are sweltering under the summer heat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News