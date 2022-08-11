Albany man gets prison time for having drugs during Wilton traffic stop

WILTON — An Albany man was sentenced on Thursday to 1 to 3 years in prison for possessing drugs during a traffic stop last year.
Amier K. Grant, 31, had pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court in February to felony third-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Grant was arrested on March 23 after he was pulled over in the northbound lane of the Northway in Wilton.
A trooper smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A subsequent search found cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to police.