Albany man faces multiple drug charges following Northway stop

QUEENSBURY — An Albany man is facing multiple drug charges after a traffic stop on the Northway on Tuesday, according to state police.

Kenneth F. Hall, 24, was stopped by police for a traffic infraction on the Northway in Queensbury at about 11 p.m.

During the stop, police said they observed signs indicating drug use and executed a search of the vehicle.

The search revealed that Hall was in possession of multiple plastic bags and containers with various narcotics, including marijuana, cannabis extracts, psilocybin mushrooms, ketamine and a vial containing LSD, police said.

Hall faces multiple charges including felony criminal possession of a controlled substance; criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; two misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance; and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation.

He was held overnight at Warren County Jail and arraigned on Wednesday.