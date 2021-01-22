Albany man faces drug charges after traffic stop

WILTON — An Albany man was arrested on Thursday on drug charges after a traffic stop.
State police stopped Chasuan M. Pearson, 39, on Route 50. Pearson had crack cocaine in his possession, police said.
Pearson was charged with third-degree and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Pearson was released and is due back in Wilton Town Court on March 9.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Reporter for The Post-Star, covering the city of Glens Falls, town and village of Lake George and northern Warren County communities.
