Albany man faces drug charges after traffic stop
WILTON — An Albany man was arrested on Thursday on drug charges after a traffic stop.

State police stopped Chasuan M. Pearson, 39, on Route 50. Pearson had crack cocaine in his possession, police said.

Pearson was charged with third-degree and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Pearson was released and is due back in Wilton Town Court on March 9.

