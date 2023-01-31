Albany man enters plea in motorcycle crash that killed two on Warren County Bikeway

QUEENSBURY — The Albany man who crashed his motorcycle into a group of pedestrians on the Warren County Bikeway last June, killing an 8-year-old boy and his stepfather, entered a plea to the crime on Tuesday.

Anthony J. Futia, 33, entered Alford pleas in Warren County Court to felony counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and second-degree assault and misdemeanors of driving while ability impaired by alcohol and drugs, reckless driving and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

In an Alford plea, the defendant does not admit wrongdoing, but agrees that prosecutors have enough evidence to prove the charges. Futia has said he has no memory of the crash.

Police said Futia was driving while intoxicated and without a license on June 12 on Route 9, when he crashed into a group of pedestrians walking and riding their bicycles. Jamie Parsons, 38, and his stepson Quinton Delgadillo, 8, were killed in the crash and Delgadillo’s mother, Jasmine Luellen, was seriously injured.

Futia was also seriously injured in the crash.

Futia will be sentenced at a later date.

The next step is for a pre-sentencing investigation. Futia could be sentenced as a persistent felony offender. If that is determined to be the case, Judge Robert Smith said the maximum sentence he would impose is 15 years to life. If he was deemed to be a second-time felony offender, Futia would get less time.

Check back at poststar.com later for more on this story.