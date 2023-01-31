Albany man enters plea in motorcycle crash that killed two on Warren County Bikeway

QUEENSBURY — The Albany man who crashed his motorcycle into a group of pedestrians on the Warren County Bikeway last June, killing an 8-year-old boy and his stepfather, entered a plea to the crime on Tuesday.

Anthony J. Futia, 33, entered Alford pleas in Warren County Court to felony counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and second-degree assault and misdemeanors of driving while ability impaired by alcohol and drugs, reckless driving and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

Police said Futia was driving while intoxicated and without a license on June 12 on Route 9 when he crashed into a group of pedestrians walking and riding their bicycles. Jamie Parsons, 38, and his stepson Quinton Delgadillo, 8, were killed in the crash and Delgadillo’s mother, Jasmine Luellen, was seriously injured.

In an Alford plea, the defendant does not admit wrongdoing, but agrees that prosecutors have enough evidence to prove the charges. Futia has said he has no memory of the crash due to the injuries he sustained.

Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone shared some of the evidence his office planned to use against Futia if the case went to trial in the spring.

The list included footage from surveillance cameras of Route 9 businesses that captured the motorcycle's path before the crash, as well as footage of the actual accident, witness statements and accident reconstruction reports.

"The entire area where it (the motorcycle) is seen operating is a no-passing zone, with a 45-mile-per-hour speed limit. The vehicle is seen passing over the double yellow, contrary to the no-passing lines and signs there at the time. The final vehicle it passes, after passing that vehicle, the motorcycle, with the defendant driving it, veers in front and instead of staying on the roadway, it goes onto the Warren County Bikeway, adjacent to Route 9, and continues through there striking three individuals," Carusone said.

The district attorney continued on to say that while a recent accident reconstruction study had not yet been completed, he was told verbally that the speed of Futia's motorcycle is expected to have exceeded 80 mph leading up to the crash.

Futia was also seriously injured in the crash, and despite being a ward of the Warren County Sheriff's Office, he is still being held at the Mohawk Correctional Facility in Oneida County, which is more equipped to assist with his physical rehabilitation. His lawyer, Tucker Stanclift, has maintained Futia was "dead on the scene" and then revived.

Stanclift said on Tuesday he was talking with Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr to determine when Futia would be transported to the county jail, which he says will help him and his client better prepare for the persistent felony offender hearing.

Futia will be sentenced at a later date, but the judge said ample time will be given before sentencing.

The next step is for a pre-sentencing investigation before the persistent felony offender hearing. Futia could be sentenced as a persistent felony offender, based on prior felony convictions on his record. If that is determined to be the case after hearing from both the prosecution and the defense, as well as the victims' family, Judge Robert Smith said the maximum sentence he would impose is 15 years to life.

"The sentence would be a prison sentence of my discretion, but I have committed to an indeterminate term of incarceration of no more than 15 years to life, only if it were determined by this court after a full hearing that you should be sentenced as a persistent felony offender," Smith told Futia on Tuesday.

If he was deemed to be a second-time felony offender, Futia would get less time.

"If this court were to decide not to sentence you as a persistent felony offender, the sentence would still be an indeterminate term of imprisonment at my discretion, however the aggregate minimum sentence I could impose on you as a second felony offender would be 4 1/2 to 9 years in prison and the aggregate maximum sentence that I could impose would be 12 1/2 to 25 years in prison," Smith explained.

Also as a multiple time felon, if Futia is convicted of another felony within the next 10 years, a prison sentence is required.

After the court appearance, Carusone shared his thoughts on the plea deal and the next steps in the case.

"Today is one step in the process for the family. The defendant has now pleaded guilty to the top charge and has admitted his wrongdoing. So, we're really onto the next phase, which is the sentencing phase, where the judge will decide what he deems appropriate," Carusone said.

He maintains the prosecution has argued from the beginning that the persistent felony offender hearing should be conducted prior to sentencing, to keep the possibility of a life sentence on the table, if the judge deems Futia is a persistent offender.

Futia's lawyer also spoke after court, reminding the public that his defendant is human.

"Every man has a family. Mr. Futia has a family. This was a horrible accident, one which he wishes he could take back. He is accepting responsibility here today, with the understanding that he doesn't want to put the victims' family through any more than they've already been through," Stanclift said.