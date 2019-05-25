{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE GEORGE — An Albany man was arrested on drug-related charges early Saturday on Route 9 in Lake George, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

Police stopped Cody D. Thomason, 24, at about 2:30 a.m. for inadequate exhaust and failure to signal.

According to the Warren County Sheriff, a strong smell of marijuana was coming from the vehicle. And after further inspection, police said they located a small quantity of marijuana, as well as cocaine and an amphetamine and dextroamphetamine capsule without a prescription.

Thomason was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, his fourth offense, a felony, and a misdemeanor count and a violation. He is being held pending arraignment, police said.

Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli covers Washington County government and other county news and events.

