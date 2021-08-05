Albany man arrested in Saratoga Springs shooting

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga Springs Police have made an arrest in a shooting that took place back in June.

Dennis A. Combs III, 23, of Albany is accused of firing shots in the early morning hours of June 26 at the intersection of Caroline Street and Broadway, according to a news release. The incident took place a short time and distance away from where a stabbing occurred on Caroline Street.

Combs was charged with felony counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon-loaded firearm and first-degree reckless endangerment.

He was set to be arraigned on Thursday in Saratoga County Court.

Saratoga Springs Police Chief Shane Crooks thanked several agencies for their assistance including the U.S. Marshals New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, Albany Division, Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, Albany Police Department, Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office and the Saratoga Springs community.

He also recognized the hard work and dedication of the Saratoga Springs Police Department.

