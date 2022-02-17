Albany man admits to possessing drugs during Northway traffic stop

BALLSTON SPA — An Albany man has admitted to possessing drugs during a traffic stop last year.
Amier K. Grant, 31, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Wednesday to felony third-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Grant was arrested on March 23 after he was pulled over in the northbound lane of the Northway in Wilton.
A trooper smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A subsequent search found cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to police.
Grant is scheduled to be sentenced on May 18.
Michael Goot
night and weekend editor
