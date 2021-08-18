 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Albany man accused of bringing gun into Albany airport
1 comment

Albany man accused of bringing gun into Albany airport

{{featured_button_text}}

ALBANY — An Albany man was arrested Monday for allegedly possessing a loaded handgun at Albany International Airport.

Josef Jarvis, 32, attempted to pass through a security checkpoint at the airport with the weapon. Jarvis has previous felony convictions for racketeering and weapons offenses, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. 

Jarvis was arraigned on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Albany and detained.

If convicted, Jarvis faces up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of post-imprisonment supervised release of up to 3 years.

This case was investigated by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Transportation Security Administration. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander Wentworth-Ping.

1 comment

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Incoming New York governor tours school

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News