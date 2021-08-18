Albany man accused of bringing gun into Albany airport

ALBANY — An Albany man was arrested Monday for allegedly possessing a loaded handgun at Albany International Airport.

Josef Jarvis, 32, attempted to pass through a security checkpoint at the airport with the weapon. Jarvis has previous felony convictions for racketeering and weapons offenses, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Jarvis was arraigned on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Albany and detained.

If convicted, Jarvis faces up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of post-imprisonment supervised release of up to 3 years.

This case was investigated by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Transportation Security Administration. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander Wentworth-Ping.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.