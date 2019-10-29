SYRACUSE — New York State Attorney General Letitia James has announced the guilty pleas of 63 people for their roles in two major narcotics trafficking operations that transported heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine to Onondaga, St. Lawrence, Oswego, Oneida, and Jefferson counties.
The investigation resulted in the recovery of approximately 4,700 bags of heroin and fentanyl, worth approximately $140,000, and approximately 2 kilograms of cocaine, worth more than $200,000, according to a news release from the Attorney General’s office.
“These individuals flooded our communities with dangerous drugs that are putting New Yorkers at great risk,” said Attorney General Letitia James in the news release.
“The guilty pleas of these individuals means the end of two drug trafficking operations that transported deadly, illicit drugs to multiple counties across our state,” said State Police Superintendent Keith Corlett.
The multi-agency investigation code-named “Operation Central City” was led by the Attorney General’s Organized Crime Task Force and brought together more than two dozen state, local, and federal enforcement agencies.
According to the news release, the investigation included covert surveillance and hundreds of hours of wiretaps, aimed at rooting out heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine dealers operating in St. Lawrence, Oswego, Oneida, Onondaga, and Jefferson counties. The indictment and guilty pleas detail a sophisticated distribution ring that moved cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl from New Jersey and New York City, through Syracuse to St. Lawrence County.
After a 15-month investigation that led to their indictment, the 63 convictions occurred over the past five months in Onondaga County Court, before Justice Thomas J. Miller.
The investigation was led by St. Lawrence County Detective Arthur Shattuck and Attorney General Organized Crime Task Force Special Investigator William Elsenbeck, with the assistance of OAG Legal Support Analyst Eric Taub, under the supervision of Supervising Investigator Thomas M. Wolf.
Over two dozen agencies assisted in the investigation. Local agencies included: St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force, the Canton Police Department, the Gouverneur Police Department, the Potsdam Police Department, the Massena Police Department, the Norfolk Police Department, the Ogdensburg City Police Department, the Fulton Police Department, Watertown Police Department, the New York State Police, Metro-Jefferson County Drug Task Force, Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, Oswego County Drug Task Force, Oswego County District Attorney’s Office.
