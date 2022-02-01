Additional arrest made in Christmas Eve burglary

HARTFORD — A third person has been arrested in connection with a Christmas Eve burglary that took place at a residence in Hartford.

Thomas W. Sumter, 55, of Albany, was arrested after an investigation was conducted by the Washington County Sheriff's Office into a home invasion that resulted in the arrests of Dominic Lashway and Cassidy Leroux earlier this month.

Police allege that Sumter, Lashway, and Leroux entered a home on Route 196 on Dec. 24 and assaulted a male victim before taking cash and credit cards from the residence and fleeing.

Sumter was arraigned at Washington County Centralized Arraignment court where his bail was set at $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond.

The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.