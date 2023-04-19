FORT EDWARD — The Hebron man accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis, a passenger in a vehicle turning around in his driveway, will remain in custody without opportunity for bail.

At a bail hearing in Washington County Court on Wednesday, Judge Adam Michelini ruled that Kevin Monahan, who has been charged with second-degree murder, remain in jail.

"We know from the charge here of what is actually being alleged is that Kaylin Gillis — she was killed. She's dead. I don't think there's more serious harm than that," the judge said.

Gillis was fatally shot on Saturday while sitting in the passenger seat of her boyfriend's vehicle, which was turning around in Monahan's driveway after getting lost trying to find a friend's home.

Monahan is accused of firing two shots at the vehicle that Gillis, a 2021 Schuylerville High School graduate, and her boyfriend, 19-year-old Blake Walsh, of Cambridge, were in.

Washington County First Assistant District Attorney Christian Morris said Monahan can be considered as having a hot temper and is compulsive. He said Monahan was arrested in Vermont in 2001 on a charge of aggravated assault. Morris said in light of these circumstances, he believes Monahan is a flight risk.

Morris also described an incident just a week ago in the Washington County Department of Motor Vehicle's office, which demonstrated that Monahan is confrontational.

"The defendant caused a scene for having to be required to set an appointment, ended up taking photographs of workers in this building and stormed off," he said.

However, Monahan's lawyer, Kurt Mausert, said Monahan would surrender his passport as a condition of bail and added that more residents of the state would be locked up if everyone who made a scene in the DMV was arrested.

He also argued that the Vermont case was dismissed.

Morris hinted about possibly more charges to come in the future, such as attempted murder, for the three other teens that were uninjured. The additional charges could be filed at Monahan’s arraignment, according to Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan.

“We requested remand, which is permitted under our bail statue, and as you saw, the court did decide that the least restrictive means to ensure the defendant's appearance in court was a remand,” he said. “As any investigation unfolds there’s possibility for additional charges. What those will be is determined by the evidence as it’s gathered.”

Monahan will be kept in custody of Warren County Jail for the time being. The date of his arraignment for felony second-degree murder is yet to be decided.

Kaylin's father, Andrew Gillis, spoke at a news conference following the hearing. When asked how he felt leaving the courthouse, he said he remains angry but Monahan remaining in jail without bail was the best possible outcome for the start of the legal process.

"That brings a little comfort. I think everybody in the courtroom breathed a little sigh of relief when they heard that,” Andrew said.

Choking up with emotion at times, he also spoke about the impact his daughter had on family, friends and the community.

"I wasn't going to speak to the media, but Kaylin deserves to have her story told and what a beautiful person she was and how many people loved her," he said.