QUEENSBURY — The man accused of robbing a bank in Lake George was sentenced Friday to 6 to 12 years in prison for unrelated assaults on his ex-girlfriend.

His federal trial on the 2018 holdup of the Trustco Bank is scheduled for next month.

Nelson L. Gouge Sr. had pleaded guilty in November to a series of felony charges for the violent beatings of his then-girlfriend.

Nelson was accused of punching the victim so hard in the abdomen that she defecated, and calling her phone 659 times in a period of months, despite orders of protection.

Gouge’s attorney at the time negotiated a sentence of 6 to 12 years on these charges. 

However, Gouge subsequently wanted to undo those pleas.

That did not happen and Warren County Court Judge John Hall delivered the sentence.

His current attorney, William Little, could not immediately be reached for comment on the case. Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone also did not return a message left for comment. 

Gouge’s trial in U.S. District Court for his alleged robbery of the Trustco Bank branch in Lake George on Jan 12, 2018, has been scheduled for Aug. 5 in Albany.

He is accused of walking into the bank wearing a mask and handing the teller a note saying he had a gun and demanding money. He left with $4,301 but police caught up with him after enough of his face could be seen on the surveillance footage that he could be identified.

The trial had been scheduled for May 5, but was postponed pending the outcome of the domestic violence case. It was rescheduled for July 1, but Gouge’s lawyer requested additional time to prepare.

Gouge faces up to 20 years in prison on the bank robbery charge, which would be served consecutively to the domestic violence sentences.

