HARTFORD — A Hartford man was hit with more charges on Sunday after police said he shot a gun during a domestic dispute on Friday, which resulted in an arrest as well.

On Friday, New York State Police originally arrested James A. Lutz, 26, and charged him with two felony counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two felony counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and misdemeanor counts of criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

At 4:30 p.m. on Friday, police received the report of numerous physical domestic disputes that occurred in the past in the town of Hartford. Police said they learned, during two of the alleged disputes in December 2022 and May 2023, Lutz displayed and discharged a firearm.

No one was injured during the incidents, but a child under the age of 17 was present for both incidents.

Police seized all the firearms in Lutz’s possession, as well as an illegally possessed high-capacity magazine.

He was arraigned at the Hartford Town Court on Friday and taken to the Washington County Jail in lieu of $2,000 cash or $4,000 bond. The court also issued an order of protection against Lutz, protecting the victim and prohibiting him from having a gun.

At 5:47 a.m. on Sunday, State Police responded to the reports of damage to a vehicle parked outside a Hartford home. According to police, Lutz caused the damage to the vehicle and was also allegedly in possession of a gun, which was a violation of the order of protection issued just two days prior.

Lutz was arrested again and charged with second-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree criminal contempt. He was arraigned at the Hartford Town Court and taken back to the Washington County Jail in lieu of $2,000 cash or $4,000 bond.