19-year-old charged after alleged threat

Fleishman said State Police contacted Christy, and he came down to the Troop B barracks in Ray Brook, where they charged him.

He was issued a ticket to appear at a later date in Franklin town court, since he allegedly made the post from that town. Although State Police said his address is listed as Saranac Lake, they said he lives on Franklin County Route 55, which runs between Bloomingdale and Gabriels, in the town of Franklin.

Police declined to share the post with the Enterprise, but they described it in a limited fashion.

“It was a post of an individual holding an AR-style rifle,” Joyce said. “The post did not show the individual’s face.”

State Police, in a press release, said the photo was of Christy himself.

“It was alarming, of course,” Joyce said. “I think any conscientious law enforcement officer would have taken that post seriously and would have began an investigation into it.”

“The post that he made was more targeted toward … the prospect of violent protesters,” Fleishman said.

Village and State Police both said it does not appear anyone other than Christy was involved, but they declined to explain how they determined that.

“This remains under investigation, and we are not revealing evidence in this investigation to the public,” Fleishman said.