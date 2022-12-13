121322-nws-cannabisarrest_Briefs

GLENS FALLS — State police arrested a Glens Falls man and an Athol man Friday afternoon on felony third-degree criminal possession of cannabis charges.

At 1:15 p.m., police initiated a traffic stop on state Route 30 in the town of Brighton.

Daniel P. Cobb, 29, of Glens Falls, and front-seat passenger Carter R. Combs, 33, of Athol, "were found to be in possession of cannabis with a weight greater than 1 pound," a news release said.

Cobb and Combs were arrested and transported to the state police station in Ray Brook for processing, where Cobb was charged with third-degree criminal possession of cannabis. He was also issued vehicle and traffic tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and unlicensed operator.

Combs was also charged with third-degree criminal possession of cannabis. Both men were released on appearance tickets for Brighten Town Court in January.