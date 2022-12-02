120422-nws-protectionorder_merged

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury woman is facing charges for allegedly violating an order of protection.
State police responded to a home in Queensbury at about 3:19 a.m. on Nov. 28 for a report of a domestic incident. An investigation determined that 41-year-old Rachael L. Howard, whose address is listed as homeless, got into a physical altercation and threw items at the resident.
The person had a stay-away order of protection prohibiting Howard from having contact.
Howard was charged with felony counts of first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense. She was sent to Warren County Jail pending arraignment.