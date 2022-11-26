112722-nws-dwisentence_merged

LAKE GEORGE — A Schenectady man was sentenced to 5 years of probation for driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle.

Brandon J. Davis, 27, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court to aggravated DWI.

Davis was arrested on June 11 after the Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible intoxicated driver at the Mobile gas station on Route 9 in Lake George.

Police located the vehicle just north of Exit 19 on the Northway when Davis was stopped for failure to maintain his lane.

After an investigation, police said that Davis was intoxicated and operating the vehicle with a revoked driver's license. Davis had his 7-month-old child with him at the time.

Davis took a breathalyzer that registered a BAC of 0.12%, according to police.

Davis also must pay a fine, his license was revoked and an order of protection was issued.