111122-nws-gfdrugs_merged

QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls woman is facing drug charges.
State police responded to a home in Queensbury on Monday at about 4:30 p.m. for an unrelated matter. Troopers located 36-year-old Andrea M. Stewart, who had an active warrant for her arrest issued by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Stewart was taken into custody and had multiple illegal drugs, police said.
Stewart was charged with felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance-intent to sell and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance-cocaine. She also was charged with two misdemeanors counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Stewart was brought to Warren County Jail to await arraignment.