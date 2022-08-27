082822-nws-policeblotter

Man gets prison in child sex abuse

KINGSBURY — A former Kingsbury man has been sentenced to 6 months in prison for sexually abusing two young girls.

Oliver Lovera, 23, had pleaded guilty recently in Washington County Court to two counts of felony first-degree sexual abuse.

Lovera was arrested in February after the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said he had sexual contact with two young girls, both under the age of 11, over the course of several years. The incidents had recently been reported to police.

Lovera was acquainted with the victims. He was a resident of Kingsbury at the time of the abuse but moved to Ballston Spa.

Lovera will also serve 10 years of probation when released from prison.

Choking leads to 6 years in prison

WHITEHALL — A Whitehall man was sentenced on Aug. 12 to 6 years in prison for choking a woman and violating an order of protection.

Jones, 29, was facing multiple charges for a series of domestic incidents from October 2021 through January of this year, court documents showed.

In one instance, he texted the woman saying he was going to show up at her house. In another instance, Jones choked the victim until she lost consciousness. He also tried to get her to recant statements to police.

Jones pleaded guilty in Washington County Court to felony counts of first-degree strangulation and aggravated family offense. Jones must also serve 5 years of post-release supervision.

Child porn, guns net prison time

ARGYLE — An Argyle man has been sentenced to 4 years in prison for illegally owning firearms and possessing child pornography.

David M. Ballard pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Aug. 19 to felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of an assault weapon and promoting the sexual performance of a child.

Ballard was arrested last November after an investigation that began from a tip received by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Police obtained a warrant to search his residence and found that he possessed and shared images consistent with child sexual exploitation via the internet. He also had multiple firearms and high-capacity magazines.

Ballard was sentenced to 4 years in prison and 3 years of post-release supervision on the weapons charge and 2 years in prison and 6 years of post-release supervision on the pornography charge. The sentences will run concurrently.