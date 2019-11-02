After storms ravaged the region on Thursday night into Friday, thousands were stranded with widespread power outages and closed or blocked roadways.
By Saturday night, power had been restored to about 88 percent of the nearly 300,000 customers affected in upstate New York.
Locally, there were still 122 outages in Washington County, 943 in Warren County and 3,140 in Saratoga County, according to National Grid.
Power restoration for this region, including Saratoga, Washington and Warren counties, is slated for late Sunday night, said Patrick Stella, National Grid Upstate New York communications manager.
Stella said that isolated pockets and scattered single customer outages will be restored in the region’s hardest-hit areas by Monday evening.
As of Saturday night, National Grid remained focused on the hardest-hit communities in Erie, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Oneida, Saratoga, Schenectady, St. Lawrence, Washington and Warren counties.
According to Stella, of the 2,300 workers in the field this weekend, 600 field workers were in eastern New York between Hudson and Ticonderoga.
“We brought in crews from South Carolina and Maine,” Stella said on Saturday night.
The remaining 34,000 customers without service are expected to have power restored hour-by-hour as crews continue to work around the clock. And crews will remain in the region until the last outage is repaired, according to National Grid.
Stella said that field workers faced challenging conditions due to flooding, washed out or impassable roads, torrential rain and mud slides in some regions.
The storm uprooted trees, brought down tree limbs, wires and other debris and damaged close to 300 utility poles across upstate, he said.
“This was an extremely damaging storm,” said Melanie Littlejohn, National Grid’s New York vice president in a Saturday evening release. “We appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding as our intensive restoration work continues. We also are grateful for the many police, fire, public works, municipal officials and other volunteers who did so much to support our customers and our communities.”
According to the Washington County Sheriffs office, most of the closed roadways in Warren County in the Chester and Johnsburg area are now open, with the exception of Route 8.
The roads now open in the Chester area include Alder Brook Road, Fish Hollow Road and Nicholas Road; and in Johnsburg, Brookview Terrace Road, Cleveland Road, Goodman Road, Holland Road, Beach Road, Wilbur Hitchcock Road, Bartman Road, Persons Road, Chatiemac Road, Chatiemac Estates Road and Cooper Hill Road.
