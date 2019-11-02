Electricity Estimated Restoration Times

Northeast Region: Restoration will be completed by 11:30 p.m. Sunday for the majority of customers in Essex, Hamilton, Fulton, Montgomery, Saratoga, Schoharie, Washington and Warren counties, with isolated pockets and scattered single customer outages restored in the localized hardest-hit areas by Monday evening.

Western NY: Power will be restored to all remaining impacted circuits in Erie County tonight, with scattered single customer outages restored by Sunday evening.

Central NY: Restoration will be complete by 11 p.m. tonight for the majority of customers in Oswego, Onondaga, Madison and Cortland counties, with scattered single customer outages restored by Sunday evening.

North Country: Restoration will be complete by 11 p.m. Sunday for the majority of customers in Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Franklin and Clinton counties, with isolated pockets and scattered single customer outages restored in the localized hardest hit areas by Monday evening.

Mohawk Valley: Restoration will be complete by 11 p.m. Sunday for the majority of customers in Oneida, Hamilton and Herkimer counties, with isolated pockets and scattered single customer outages restored in the localized hardest hit areas by Monday evening.

Albany Region: Restoration will be complete by 11:30 p.m. tonight for the majority of customers in Albany, Schenectady, Rensselaer and Columbia counties, with scattered single customer outages restored by Sunday evening.

Customers who remain without power when their neighbors have been restored should call National Grid at 1-800-867-5222.