Crews respond to weekend fires in Lake Luzerne, Lake George
Crews respond to weekend fires in Lake Luzerne, Lake George

Local fire departments were kept busy this weekend with a couple of fires.

Fire crews responded to a fire on Sunday that destroyed a mobile home at 24 Hall Hill Road, Lake Luzerne, according to the Warren/Washington County Fire Wire Facebook page.

Among the departments that responded area Luzerne-Hadley, Corinth, Lake George and Bay Ridge, as well as Jessups Landing EMS and Lake George EMS.

Firefighters also responded to a fire at the King Phillips Campground in Lake George on Sunday that destroyed an RV. 

Check back at poststar.com for updates.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

