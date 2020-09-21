 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crews respond to three fires in Lake Luzerne, Lake George
0 comments
top story

Crews respond to three fires in Lake Luzerne, Lake George

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

It has been a busy couple of days for local fire departments, including two fires in Lake Luzerne and one in Lake George.

Fire crews were called out to a fire at 116 Gage Hill Road at about 3 p.m. Monday. The one-story ranch is owned by Charles Shorr III and Patrick Shorr of Goshen, according to property records.

The Luzerne-Hadley Fire Department was assisted by several local departments.

The previous day, the department responded to a fire on Sunday that destroyed a mobile home at 242 Hall Hill Road, Lake Luzerne, according to the Warren/Washington County Fire Wire Facebook page.

Among the departments that responded are Luzerne-Hadley, Corinth, Lake George and Bay Ridge, as well as Jessups Landing EMS and Lake George EMS.

Firefighters also responded to a fire at the King Phillips Campground in Lake George on Sunday that destroyed an RV.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

0 comments
0
0
1
3
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hebron fire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News