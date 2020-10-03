Crews respond to rollover crash in Kingsbury; No injuries reported

KINGSBURY — Emergency crews on Saturday responded to a rollover crash on Tracy-Underwood Road.

A pickup truck was traveling east when it lost control and rolled over three times near Bardin Road, settling upright in an empty field, according to Washington County Sheriff's Deputy Travis Earl, an officer on scene.

There were no reported injuries. Police did not identify the driver.

A gas canister in the back of the pickup spilled out and caught fire, Earl said.

The incident occurred around 4:15 p.m. and the scene was cleared about an hour later.

Washington County Sheriff's Office, Kingsbury Volunteer Fire Department and an ambulance from the Fort Edward Rescue Squad were on scene.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.