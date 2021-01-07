Crews respond to Lake George fire, two kittens perish

LAKE GEORGE — Emergency crews on Thursday quickly put out a fire in a village apartment that killed two kittens and damaged a car.
Flames broke out at the apartment on 3 Hammond St. at around 2 p.m., bringing a large response from local fire departments, which shut down traffic on Holly Drive near the town and village offices.
The source of the fire is unknown, but no one was home at the time of the incident, said Rosemary Duers, who was renting the apartment to her grandson.
“I just feel bad for my grandson,” she said. “Everything he owned was in there.”
Duers said she was unaware of the flames until a neighbor knocked on her door and told her the apartment, which stands next to her home, had caught fire.
By 3 p.m., crews had managed to extinguish the flames, but first responders remained on scene as the cleanup began.
An investigation into a cause of the fire is ongoing.
Crews knocked out the building’s front door and windows as they battled the fire, which at one point fully engulfed the structure.
Two kittens were lost in the blaze, and a pickup truck, which was parked just outside the residence, sustained heavy damage, according to Amanda Duers. Duers' son lived in the apartment, but he had been picked up by a coworker earlier in the day.
“He’s devastated,” she said. “He had little cats in there; they didn’t get out.”
Amanda said she once lived in the apartment with her husband, shortly after they were married.
“My husband and I, that was our first apartment,” she said. “So it was sentimental. You wouldn’t think it, but we lived there and now my son was living there.”
Fire departments from Lake George, Bolton Landing, Warrensburg, Bay Ridge and Central and North Queensbury were on scene.
