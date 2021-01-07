Crews respond to Lake George fire, two kittens perish

LAKE GEORGE — Emergency crews on Thursday quickly put out a fire in a village apartment that killed two kittens and damaged a car.

Flames broke out at the apartment on 3 Hammond St. at around 2 p.m., bringing a large response from local fire departments, which shut down traffic on Holly Drive near the town and village offices.

The source of the fire is unknown, but no one was home at the time of the incident, said Rosemary Duers, who was renting the apartment to her grandson.

“I just feel bad for my grandson,” she said. “Everything he owned was in there.”

Duers said she was unaware of the flames until a neighbor knocked on her door and told her the apartment, which stands next to her home, had caught fire.

By 3 p.m., crews had managed to extinguish the flames, but first responders remained on scene as the cleanup began.

An investigation into a cause of the fire is ongoing.

Crews knocked out the building’s front door and windows as they battled the fire, which at one point fully engulfed the structure.