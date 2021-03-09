Crews respond to fire at Charlie B's Main Street Cafe

HUDSON FALLS — A portion of Main Street was closed on Tuesday as multiple fire departments responded to a fire at Charlie B’s Main Street Cafe.

Calls for a structure fire at 67 Main St. came in about 4:30 p.m. and garnered a heavy response from local fire departments.

Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, South Glens Falls, South Queensbury and Argyle fire departments all had crews at the scene.

A cause for the fire is unknown. Crews were still on scene an hour after the call came in, but were in the process of cleaning up.

Exhaust fans were spotted near the front and side entrance of the restaurant.

Multiple witnesses at the scene reported seeing smoke billowing from the rear of the building, but said they did not see any flames.

“I thought it was just a regular furnace and then we heard all the firetrucks,” said Lisa Talmage, who was passing through the area when the call came in.

It's unclear if anyone was inside the building when the flames broke out. The restaurant was closed at the time of the incident, according to the Charlie B's Facebook page.