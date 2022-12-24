Crews progress on restoring electricity in Washington County

Power outages continued to plague some utility customers on Saturday following the winter storm that started with warm winds Friday morning.

Both National Grid and New York State Electric and Gas had crews spread through area counties, including Washington and Saratoga, working on repairs Saturday.

Posted restoration times as of 4 p.m. Saturday were suggesting electricity would be back on for most affected customers between late afternoon Saturday and Christmas morning.

A news release from NYSEG on Saturday afternoon said that the "company expects to restore service to more than 95% affected customers in the area" by midnight Saturday, with the exception being any customers in inaccessible areas or with damage to customer-owned equipment, and then that restoration time would be Christmas Day.

"Crews will focus today on continuing to repair transmission lines across the service area, setting new poles to replace those damaged by falling trees, and repairing circuits that restored power to many impacted customers. These efforts will continue overnight and into tomorrow," the release said.

In Washington County, 655 customers were without power at 4 p.m. Saturday and 651 of those were NYSEG customers.

Public works trucks were busy on the roads Friday, and there were warming huts set up Saturday to help communities stay warm.

"Thanks you to our community partners and fire departments for always putting their communities first," Tim Hardy, the county's deputy public safety director, said in a statement Saturday.

Hardy said restoration times are taking longer because of the large amount of storm debris.

Towns most affected by the power outages were Cambridge, Hebron and Salem. More outages were scattered across Easton, Greenwich and Whitehall.

"We have been, and continue to be, in contact with our representatives from National Grid and NYSEG who continue to have dedicated crews out repairing the damage caused by yesterday's (Friday's) winds and restoring power as quickly as possible," he stated.

The combined totals of National Grid and NYSEG power outages as of 4 p.m. Saturday were 655 for Washington County and nine for Saratoga County

Middle Granville Volunteer Fire Department's chief, Antonio Landon, said Saturday that he has been without power at his own home and he wants to do what he can for the community.

"Even if we close down in the early afternoon, if someone needs shelter they can call and I will come down and open back up," he said.

Warming huts at fire stations in Salem, Shushan, Hebron and Middle Granville opened at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and they were not only open for warmth but also for use as charging stations for cellphones.

Warren County's public affairs director, Don Lehman, said the county is back up and running.

"There are no warming stations set up in Warren County, as we have only four National Grid customers offline as of 3:25 p.m. We had some minor damage around the county with a few trees and branches down, but no major widespread problems, thankfully," he said.