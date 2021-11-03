 Skip to main content
Crews on the scene of Lake George house fire

LAKE GEORGE — Crews are on the scene of a fire at a house fire in Lake George. 

Firefighters were called to 17 Dineen Road for a report of a structure fire. 

No further information was immediately available. 

Check back for updates. 

