 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crews battle car fire that spreads to house in Warrensburg
0 comments

Crews battle car fire that spreads to house in Warrensburg

{{featured_button_text}}

WARRENSBURG — Fire crews on Thursday evening responded to car fire in Warrensburg that spread to a house.

Fire broke out at about 7:45 p.m. at a residence at 16 River. St, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

Firefighters were on scene as of 9 p.m. There were no reports of injuries.

Check back to poststar.com for more updates.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Crandall Pond opens for skating

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News