Credit union donates to area youth centers

CORINTH — Hudson River Community Credit Union has made a donation of $20,000 to support local youth centers in the Capital Region. Recipients included the Saratoga Regional YMCA Corinth Branch After School Enrichment Program and the Glens Falls Area Youth Center. Each location received $10,000 to help support its efforts in the community.

“This year has been a challenging year for so many families and we are humbled to once again provide financial assistance to organizations dedicated to enriching the lives of children in our communities,” said Sue Commanda, CEO of HRCCU, in a news release. “The coronavirus pandemic continues to present challenges to parents and families, so providing crucial equipment and supplies to keep these programs running is critical for their continued operation.”

Over the past eight years, the credit union has raised more than $170,000 for local youth centers within the communities it serves. Donations have been used to purchase new equipment, supplies and provide scholarships for students.

HRCCU has also setup an additional fundraiser for the Glens Falls Area Youth Center at the Glens Falls branch. Members or the public can either donate in person at 160 Broad St., Glens Falls, or on the youth center’s website at gfyouthcenter.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0