Creating community through music: Strand Theatre's phase 3 looks to the future

HUDSON FALLS — About two weeks prior to Ace Frehley’s highly anticipated performance at the Strand Theatre, Jonathan Newell realized he was in breach of contract for the Kiss guitar player’s concert.

Frehley’s demanded that he have his own green room, separate from the rest of his band and stage crew while backstage before the show. The Strand Theatre only had one green room at the time.

So, in two weeks, Newell and his team scrambled and transformed an upstairs second green room for Frehley’s crew, of which there were about 15 people.

“We had to create a space,” said Newell, executive director of Hudson River Music Hall Productions, which owns The Strand.

Newell said the show sold out within a day, filling all 350 seats of the theater.

“Frehley’s booking agent kept calling and wondering why there wasn’t much promotion for the show in our area. I had to explain to him that the show had already sold out,” Newell said.

Much of the story surrounding Newell’s work with the theater has had as much to do with rolling with the punches of everyday changes as it has had with staying true to Newell’s production company’s original mission statement.

“The ultimate goal has remained the same throughout the years, but the business model has changed from year to year. Our motto has always been ‘create community through music,’ as opposed to ‘creating music through the community.’”

The Strand Theatre lives up to this motto, as it survives due to grassroots donations from the community. The front doors of the Strand are unlocked during the day, inviting members of the public to stroll in.

Grassroots donations are the smaller money gifts from individuals in the community, as opposed to the larger government grants — although the latter have played an essential role as well, in particular for the theater’s capital projects.

Throughout the second phase of the capital renovations at the Strand, the historic Hudson Falls theater proved to be a maze of a gift that just kept giving. Newell and his team would finish renovating a room or section of the theater and would then discover new spaces of the theater.

“There keeps seeming to be a need, the more acts we book — the more different kinds of acts — there always seems to be a need that we don’t have,” Newell said.

The theater began booking major acts after it first booked Jethro Tull’s Martin Barre in 2019, and things began snowballing after that.

Some of the productions include 50-piece orchestra bands and dance companies of around 60 dancers.

If Newell isn’t overseeing renovations or upgrades at the theater, he is busy answering emails from booking agents representing major artists.

And if he’s not booking bands, he’s performing and writing his own music, or teaching music classes.

The next big act is Julie Slick, a virtuosic electric bass player known for her work with the Adrian Belew Power Trio and members of King Crimson.

That show is Aug. 13, and concertgoers can also expect to see the completed work of the Strand’s phase 2 of its capital projects.

A new marquee will greet customers, as well as a brand new cornice that now crowns the top of the front side of the building.

No theater is complete without a marquee, aesthetically speaking, but there is also a very practical purpose, Newell said.

“Recently, a village resident came into the theater looking to pay her taxes,” Newell said.

The theater originally opened in 1923 as a movie theater, then in the 1960s it became the Kingsbury Town Hall until 2016 when it was purchased by Hudson River Music Hall Productions.

Phase 2 renovations

Phase 2 began a little before COVID-19 hit, when theater officials started raising funds and began public outreach.

Actual construction didn’t really kick off until 2021.

Now, a year and a half and over $500,000 later, the Strand’s improvements include roofing, two new green rooms with two bathrooms, a new lighting area and more backroom storage.

Most notably, theater officials renovated 1,500 square feet of upstairs office space (four rooms) that hadn’t been touched for nearly 50 years. One of the rooms will be rented to North County Public Radio, while two of the other rooms will be a music library, containing records and hundreds of books dating back to more than 50 years ago.

The books were donated by Marie Fontaine, a teacher, who collects them.

A fourth office room would potentially be a mixing room for concerts and would also double up as a recording room.

When all is said and done, the office spaces, which are each about 350 square feet, cost a total of $120,000.

Currently, in order to get upstairs to the offices, a person has to exit the theater and enter a separate door off to the side. Newell’s plan is to create a stairwell attaching the upstairs to the theater’s lobby area.

“The idea is to expand the concertgoer’s experience,” he said.

Prior to an evening’s show, attendees will be able to wander upstairs with a coffee from the Java Turntable Shop, browse the library, listen to records and then see the show.

Newell has worked as the general contractor for all renovation work at the theater. Dave Hutchinson from Creative Studios is the architect; Dan Lynch the carpenter; Tyler Monahan did the roof; and Mahoney Alarms was in charge of the electrical work.

Phase 3 looks at education

Now, with phase 2 of renovations complete, Newell hinted that phase 3 may entail the theater expanding its programming and continuing its main objective through education.

As a music teacher at SUNY Adirondack, he hopes to eventually bridge the two institutions.

The Strand would be a real and practical experience for students looking to enter the music industry at large.

Ultimately, Newell hopes to place the Strand and Hudson Falls on the national music industry map, and even build a bigger campus life for incoming students.

“We could offer students recording classes, box office experience, lighting technician work, songwriting — everything that comes along with music production. We could offer them master classes,” Newell said.

“With phase 2 down, capital projects can take a bit of a back seat now,” Newell said.

However, Newell said there is still more renovations to be done, such as redoing the theater’s basement.

The next chapter for the theater’s programming could begin by next year, Newell said. His production team would look to apply for education funding — but the first part of phase 3 will have to establish the narrative of such a plan.

Newell and his production company’s vision has always gone beyond the physical space.

“There’s never been a question of whether we were going to do this or not,” Newell said.

Despite this unwavering confidence, the theater does depend on government funding, and theoretically, that could go away.

“When we started the production company — Stu Kuby, Nicholas Buttino, myself and the late Judith Johnson — we knew we wouldn’t not do it,” Newell said. “We were really just a production company that didn’t own spaces; we would just rent spaces. Now, we have a piece of the rock, as they say. So we have a responsibility to the theater and to the community.”