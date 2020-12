QUEENSBURY — First responders were cleaning up the scene of a two-car crash in front of O'Reilly Auto Parts on Thursday afternoon.

A report of a car crash at the intersection of Glen Street and Glendale Drive came in at about noon Thursday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Northbound traffic on Glen Street had been diverted to turn on Glenwood Avenue, according to a Post-Star reporter on the scene.

There was no immediate word on any injuries at the scene.

Check back at poststar.com for more updates.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0