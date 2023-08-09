LAKE GEORGE — Northway traffic was snarled for several hours in Lake George on Monday morning following a crash between two commercial vehicles.

State police responded to the northbound lanes of the Northway between Exit 22 and Exit 23 just before 11 a.m. for a report of a crash.

The preliminary investigation determined that there was a rear-end crash between two passenger vehicles, which left one vehicle disabled in the lane of travel. Then, two commercial vehicles crashed in an attempt to avoid the disabled vehicle, according to police.

Later on, at about 11:40 p.m., there was a third rear-end crash as a result of the activity in the area.

Police said one of the commercial drivers experienced some neck pain after the crash and was sent for evaluation.

The northbound lanes were closed for several hours while the debris was cleaned up. The crashes are still under investigation.