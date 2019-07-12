QUEENSBURY — Southbound traffic on the Northway was backed up late Friday afternoon after a rollover accident just north of Exit 20.
According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, a truck towing a boat rolled over, causing a lane of traffic to close at about 5:20 p.m.
There were no injuries and State Police were still on the scene around 6 p.m.
Check back here for more details when they become available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.