QUEENSBURY — Southbound traffic on the Northway was backed up late Friday afternoon after a rollover accident just north of Exit 20.

According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, a truck towing a boat rolled over, causing a lane of traffic to close at about 5:20 p.m.

There were no injuries and State Police were still on the scene around 6 p.m. 

Check back here for more details when they become available. 

Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli covers Washington County government and other county news and events.

