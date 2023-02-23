FORT EDWARD — A crash in Fort Edward knocked out power to many National Grid customers on Thursday night.

Emergency personnel responded to a crash on county Route 42 between state Route 197 and East Road in the town of Fort Edward at about 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, according to Tim Hardy, deputy director of the Washington County Department of Public Safety.

Hardy said about 1,832 customers in Argyle, Fort Edward, Hartford and Kingsbury lost power as a result of the accident.

That number had been reduced to 12 as of 9:30 p.m., according to the National Grid outage map.

First responders, the Washington County Department of Public Works, National Grid crews responded to the scene.

Hardy said it is unclear whether the crash was related to the weather, but noted that there were reports of vehicles sliding off the road at that same time.

County Route 42 was closed as a result of the crash.

The crash is being investigated by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

No further information was available on Thursday night.